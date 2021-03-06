Fugitive arrested after multi-agency investigation

GRAND RIDGE, Fla. (WMBB) — A multi-agency investigation resulted in the arrest of a man who has been a fugitive since December 2020 on Saturday.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the United State’s Marshal Service Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive task force in an investigation.

The investigation lead to the arrest of Ja’Drian La’Quin Gilbert.

A search warrant was issued after his arrest.

Seven pounds of Marijuana, trafficking amounts of cocaine and methamphetamine, multiple firearms, ammunition and more than $6,000 in cash were all found.

Gilbert now faces two trafficking charges, possession of a fire arm and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, and possession of marijuana with intention to distribute.