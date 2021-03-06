Fugitive arrested after multi-agency investigation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RIDGE, Fla. (WMBB) — A multi-agency investigation resulted in the arrest of a man who has been a fugitive since December 2020 on Saturday.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the United State’s Marshal Service Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive task force in an investigation.

The investigation lead to the arrest of Ja’Drian La’Quin Gilbert.

A search warrant was issued after his arrest.

Seven pounds of Marijuana, trafficking amounts of cocaine and methamphetamine, multiple firearms, ammunition and more than $6,000 in cash were all found.

Gilbert now faces two trafficking charges, possession of a fire arm and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, and possession of marijuana with intention to distribute.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Shaddai Shriner Rodeo

Bay District Schools now accepting "School Choice" applications

Parker Police asking for help locating missing 70-year-old man

Bay County Commissioner files defamation lawsuit after Netflix releases "Immigration Nation"

public artwork in panama city

Shaddai Shriners Rodeo

More Local News

Don't Miss