Ft. Walton Beach man dies in motorcycle accident

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 56-year-old Fort Walton Beach man is dead following a motorcycle accident in Walton county Friday night.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 56-year-old motorcyclist and a 47-year-old driver of a pickup truck were both heading east on State Road 20 approaching Burnham Road.

The pickup truck came to a complete stop to make a left turn onto a private drive. As the truck was turning, the motorcyclist drove to the left of the center line causing him to collide with the side of the truck.

The motorcyclist was transported to Bay Medical by helicopter here he later died from his injuries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Extra security present at Bay and Mosley football game

PCB businesses are packed despite Labor Day weekend event cancelations

New year new food for Bay District Schools

Annual Scallop & Music Festival to be held on Labor Day Weekend

NWFL Beaches International Airport to expand concourse area

Registration open for Haney's massage therapy program

More Local News

Don't Miss