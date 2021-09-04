Ft. Walton Beach man dies in motorcycle accident

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 56-year-old Fort Walton Beach man is dead following a motorcycle accident in Walton county Friday night.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 56-year-old motorcyclist and a 47-year-old driver of a pickup truck were both heading east on State Road 20 approaching Burnham Road.

The pickup truck came to a complete stop to make a left turn onto a private drive. As the truck was turning, the motorcyclist drove to the left of the center line causing him to collide with the side of the truck.

The motorcyclist was transported to Bay Medical by helicopter here he later died from his injuries.