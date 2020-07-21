FSU’s Panama City campus will become a residential in fall 2021

PANAMA CITY, (Fla) — Florida State University Panama City and Gulf Coast State College taking campus life to a whole new level. Come fall semester 2021 both schools will be residential campuses.

A year from now the parking lot facing the St. Andrews bay parking lot will become Florida State University Panama City’s first residential building.

Associate Dean, Irvin Clark, says he is beyond excited to make this change.

“It is a game changer,” said Clark. “It is an opportunity to enhance campus life and the campus as we currently know it. People will be here 24 hours a day.”

This new dorm will include 380 beds for campus living open to any student from FSU PC or GCSC taking at least six credit hours. Both graduates and undergraduate students will have the opportunity to live in the dorm, however, administrators say they expect it to be primarily first year students who choose to reside there.

This dorm will feature some fabulous amenities.

A basic idea of what the dorm will look like.

“It is going to give Florida State University Panama City a further reach and we can bring students in from further around Northwest Florida,” said Clark.

Construction for this project will begin soon and must be finished before August 23, 2021. The project will cost the school 25 million dollars. Administrators say this has been in the works for a long time and they are excited to have students on campus 24/7.

“We have an opportunity to enhance campus life and enhance student engagement,” said Clark.

Clark says by building this dorm they are also giving more opportunities for students in further areas of Northwest Florida to attend this university in a more convenient way. As well as, students from Bay County who attend the college and are looking for a true residential college experience.

A name for this new dorm is still being discussed.