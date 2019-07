PANAMA CITY, Fla.- Florida State Defensive End, Janarius Robinson, was back in Panama City on Saturday for the Win Within football camp.

The Bay High School alumnus said he has been motivated by his mother on and off the field.

“Growing up in a single parent household my will to do was to get her off her feet, you know and take her away from her job,” said Robinson.

His mother, Cherine Duncan, was also at the camp and said she is very proud of her son.

“I am blessed to be his mom,” said Duncan.