FSU using drone system to assess damage from the Mussett Bayou Fire

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Center for Disaster Risk Policy from FSU is helping assist with the fire disaster in Santa Rosa Beach.

The team made their way from Tallahassee to Walton County to help emergency management.

They’re using a drone to get footage that they will then use to create maps.

This will help fire crews know where the fire is and where its been. It will also allow emergency management know how wide spread the fire is.

“Information in any disaster, especially a wildfire, is perishable so what you think you know now will be wrong tomorrow so being able to do it quickly is if you can’t do it fast, you shouldn’t bother,” FSU Center for Disaster Risk Policy Director David Merrick said.

Merrick said they can form the maps within hours of flying the drone.

The partnership also allows students to get real life experience, serving as a win for both agencies.