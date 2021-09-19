FSU PC to provide free student health services on campus

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida State University Panama City has partnered with the Florida Department of Health in Bay County to provide free student health services on campus.

Services are available to FSU PC students from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays in room C107 in the Holley Academic Center.

Students can also make appointments for general medical services, diagnostic testing and to find out answers to general health education questions.

The mobile medical unit includes two full exam rooms and a medical refridgerator.

Students can make an appointment by calling the Florida Department of Health in Bay County and identifying themselves as FSU PC students. A student ID is required at the time of the appointment. Walk-ins are also welcome.

The Florida Department of Health in Bay County will be administering free COVID-19 Moderna vaccines to FSU PC students 18 years and older, faculty and staff at Student Health Services from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Thursday September 23.

The health department will also offer Moderna vaccines during the same time Thursday, September 23 at Seminole Landing on the second floor in the study room across from room 231. This is for all residents of the on-campus housing who are 18 and older. No appointments are necessary.