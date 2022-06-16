PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL — Florida State University’s Panama City campus and the St. Joe Community Foundation are making it easier for South Walton residents to go back to school.

The foundation donated $50,000 to FSU-Pc’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, or OLLI.

OLLI provides non-college credit courses, social activities, and field trips geared toward adults 50 and older, but anyone can enroll.

The grant will help to hire more instructors and lecturers for courses like aerobics, computers, music, art, religion, humanities, and much more.

The money will also allow OLLI to expand to various venues in South Walton, like the Ohana Institute, The Repertory Theater, Watercrest Condominiums, and eventually to areas outside 30-A.

Coordinator Lisa Jefferson says on-going education leads to a happier healthier life.

“Continuing learning not only brings the community together, but it also brings relationships,” Jefferson told us at the grant presentation. “It’s relationship building and people do want to learn for fun. There are no tests, no grades, no homework. You’re just learning new skills and information.”

OLLI’s yearly membership is $90 per person. The Cost for a single semester is $60. A single class ranges from $15 to $75.

If you’re interested in signing up or just want to see all the courses available click here.