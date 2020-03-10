FSU PC prepares to close campus

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As concerns for the Coronavirus continue, Florida State University Panama City officials are doing their part to keep their students, faculty, and staff healthy.

Through Monday and Tuesday, Seminoles on campus were able to get free flu shots. Associate Dean for Faculty Development and Administrative Affairs, Irvin Clark says they decided to do this after getting advice and guidance from the Center for Disease Control.

Clark also says they are taking steps to stop face to face classes and transition totally to online classes if needed.

“As it stands now, it is a possibility. We are preparing for it. As you can imagine with spring break, students, faculty, and staff go to all kinds of places and as a part of our plans is that in the event we have to move to online, then we are fully prepared to do so,” Clark said.

He says getting through Hurricane Michael also helped better prepare them for times like this.

“When Hurricane Michael hit, FSU PC was the first public institution to reopen and as a part of that, we learned the hard way at the moment to transition all of our classes to face to face to online and so we’ve been tested in that regard and we stand ready.”

Clark says they will make flu shots available again if the need is there and will continue to speak with officials in Tallahasse on what steps to take.