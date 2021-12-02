FSU PC holds “Toys for Tots” drive on campus

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The new Communications Club at FSU PC spent their Thursday morning loading up boxes of toys to donate to “Toys for Tots.”

President of the club Regan Land spearheaded the drive.

“We just really wanted to help out the community and really assist in the Toys for Tots drive and bring some Christmas spirit to Panama City,” Land said.

Members collected more than 300 toys, valued at around $2,000 dollars.

Faculty Advisor Laurie Lawrence said she’s proud of her students who she said worked extremely hard.

“They did everything from, marketing to the campus, working with the community, and even getting the community involved with dropping off some toys and donations here, they’ve just been really really proactive and really excited and its almost given a Christmas spirit to the campus too which is kind of fun,” Lawrence said.

The toys now sit at the business warehouse and will be distributed to children in Bay County in the next few weeks.

John Shepard and Bo Green are members of Bay County’s Toys for Tots that collected the donations Thursday.

Green’s favorite part of this project is knowing the cause will benefit so many families in Bay County.

“There’s no reason why a kid should not have a toy on Christmas morning, not with this big of an organization and other organizations throughout this town. So it’s just knowing on Christmas morning that somebody’s waking up happy,” Green said.

The next “Toys for Tots” drive will be held by “Stuff the Bus” in the Panama City Walmart parking lot on 23rd Street from December 5-15.