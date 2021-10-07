FSU PC holds film screening event to celebrate diversity

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — FSU Panama City hosted an event Thursday evening in celebration of diversity and inclusion.

Originally planned to be held outdoors at the campus amphitheater, the event was moved indoors because of the weather.

All were welcomed to a free screening of the critically acclaimed documentary film “Pier Kids,” which examines homeless LGBTQ black youth in New York City.

It was part of the latest efforts of FSU-PC and Bay County Public Library’s partnership to spark community discussion.

“Show diverse viewpoints and get together as a community and have an engaging conversation. Very inclusive, we want to include everyone and we’re really excited to partner,” noted Sarah Burris, Bay County Public Library community relations and marketing coordinator.

After the screening, a two-person panel from the LGBTQ center of Bay County and FSU PC’s PRIDE club held a post-film discussion with the audience.

Their next screening will be in January of 2022.