FSU Panama City welcomes their largest first-year class

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Sunday marks the start for the largest cohort of first-year students at Florida State University Panama City.

About 140 incoming freshmen students gathered in the Saint Joe Community Foundation Lecture Hall in the FSU Panama City Holley Academic Center Sunday afternoon.

Students listened as Dean Randy Hanna and other speakers explained the FSU promise, which includes helping students to become the best version of themselves.

Mia Bennett was a freshman in 2018 and she said the FSU Panama City promise has led her to her success today, where she is an admissions officer.

“Florida State, especially our campus here in Panama City, is definitely different than the normal collegiate experience. We have this thing called the FSU PC Promise that we put into place in every single thing that we do. We make sure that all of our students feel like they have a home here and convocation is a big part of that.”

Officials said their new programs might have been what attracted so many new students in this year.

Those programs include, but aren’t limited to: entrepreneurship, hospitality, mechanical engineering and a new public health degree.