FSU Panama City welcomes on campus housing ahead of the fall semester

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Just in time for the fall semester, the first-ever residential hall will open next weekend at the FSU Panama City campus.

Seminole Landing will hold approximately 300 students from both FSU Gulf State College, and is located conveniently next to the campus’s main academic center & library.

The new facility will be a place that every incoming student can take advantage of.

“It is a mixed-use facility, it’s not all freshman its got a mix of graduate students, masters level, and with our new doctorate and nursing programs we have some of those students as well,” Associate Dean Dr. Irvin Clark.

With both undergrad and graduate students living under one roof, Clark is excited that the campus will now have a more traditional feel.

“The co-curricular experience now can really mesh with the in-class experience,” Clark said.

24/7 onsite housing will include new challenges, but Clark said they are prepared for everything

and despite any drawbacks, Seminole Landing will be an enhancement to the surrounding community.



The housing complex will include several amenities including a gym, study rooms, waterfront pool, and even a jumbotron by the pool so students can watch & feel included in the FSU sports community.

