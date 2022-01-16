FSU Panama City to continue Torch Run tradition

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida State University’s Panama City campus will host the Torch Run Saturday, January 22 for students, alumni and friends.

The Torch Run has been an FSU Panama City tradition since 1989 and has evolved into a 5K timed run for this year’s event.

The race will begin at 10 a.m. in front of the Holley Academic Center and wind through the campuses of FSU PC and Gulf Coast State College.

Registration for the Torch Run, which includes a Torch t-shirt, is free for current FSU PC and GCSC students. It’s $25 for the community but the cost will go up to $30 the day before and the day of the event.

People of all ages are invited to run or walk and strollers are welcome. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place.

To register, click here.

