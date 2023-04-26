PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — FSU Panama City finally has the funding to expand its Early Childhood Autism Program, or ECAP for short.

The college’s ECAP is one of the only non-profit-based Applied Behavior Analysis Therapy providers in the region. News 13 is told there’s quite a long waiting list to get in.

With a $75,000 check from the St. Joe Foundation, ECAP officials are able to serve around 100 more families.

They are using $50,000 of the donation money to accept more kids into their program, offer unique services like parent training, and improve current therapy.

FSU- PC ECAP Associate Director, Dr. Nikki Dickens said they are extremely grateful for this funding.

“It means when a family is able to hear their child’s voice for the first time, for a child to say ‘Hey Mom’ or ‘I love you’ or even make sounds when they weren’t doing that before,” Dickens said. “Applied Behavior Analysis is really the treatment of choice for Autism Spectrum Disorder and it’s able to mitigate and improve a lot of different symptoms.”

Dickens said the other $25,000 of the donation from St. Joe will go towards renovations at their on-campus clinic. She said it could use some updates and polishing.