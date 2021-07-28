FSU Panama City one step close to multi-million dollar funding from Triumph Gulf Coast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Triumph Gulf Coast is supporting nearly $12 million in grant money that will result in more than 3,000 industry certifications and credentials at Florida State University, Panama City.

“Being able to offer these programs specifically in information technology with a cybersecurity emphasis — having that as a new program on our campus we hope it will attract students,” said Special Assistant to the Dean, Dr. Sasha Jarrell.

The grant will help establish the ASCENT project which will develop and integrate education training resources to produce industry specific certifications for students and residents in Northwest Florida.

“We are fortunate to have FSU right here in Panama City in Bay County and to be able to offer a program that has the potential to you know once we have the training in place — we then have the potential to go out and attract new industries to our area,” Jarrell said.

Jarrell said part of the program is partnering with the region’s K through 12 district schools to recruit, hire and train teachers to teach technical fields.

“So for the university to be able to partner with Triumph and hire teachers and deploy them potentially out to the school districts to teach these very specialized classes is really a way for all three of us to partner together for the greater benefit,” Jarrell said.

The award of the grant is not yet final. Jarrell said the next step will be to draft, review and sign a contract that will be reviewed and approved at one of Triumph’s future meetings.