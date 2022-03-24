PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Locals got the chance to meet a Heisman Trophy winner Thursday evening at the FSU Panama City campus.

Former FSU quarterback and alumni Charlie Ward was one of the featured guests at the ‘Engage’ event. It was hosted by DevotioNOLES, a Christian-based student organization in conjunction with Collide College Ministry.

Students and community members could enjoy a night of fun and fellowship, featuring live music, food, and door prizes like a laptop and Apple TV’s.

“We want the event to be a success and we want to have a good time but we want it to have a lasting impact outside of FSU-PC,” explained Samuel Dunyak, DevotioNOLES vice president. “We want students to continue engaging with one another, to continue to drive to local churches and clubs within the school.”

Dunyak added that they hope to hold more ‘Engage’ events like this every semester.