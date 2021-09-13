FSU Panama City gets multi-million grant

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Florida State University Panama City campus just received a huge boost for its plans to start an ambitious cybersecurity training program.

The Triumph Gulf Coast Board approved an $11.5 million grant for the college’s ASCENT program. ASCENT stands for Advancing Science and Career Education in New Technologies.

The program will result in at least 3,280 industry certifications and credentials for students and residents of the Northwest Florida region.

It also creates a new interdisciplinary cybersecurity hub to support local industry cyber and new technology training needs and will help to recruit, hire, and train teachers to teach technical fields in the region’s K-12 school districts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Buddy Check 13 with John and Lanet Hewett

COVID Crush: Some hospitals turning away non-COVID patients

Panama City Smiles offering free dentistry day

Panama City Weather Forecast - 9/13/2

Panama city weather 9-12-2021

Dog mayor serves local community on his birthday

More Local News

Don't Miss