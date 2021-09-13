FSU Panama City gets multi-million grant

The Florida State University Panama City campus just received a huge boost for its plans to start an ambitious cybersecurity training program.

The Triumph Gulf Coast Board approved an $11.5 million grant for the college’s ASCENT program. ASCENT stands for Advancing Science and Career Education in New Technologies.

The program will result in at least 3,280 industry certifications and credentials for students and residents of the Northwest Florida region.

It also creates a new interdisciplinary cybersecurity hub to support local industry cyber and new technology training needs and will help to recruit, hire, and train teachers to teach technical fields in the region’s K-12 school districts.