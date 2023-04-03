PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – April is Autism Awareness month, and the FSU Early Childhood Autism Program, commonly referred to as ECAP, is getting ready to host its 11th annual Auction for Autism Awareness.

The fundraiser will feature dinner, prizes, and a silent auction.

All money raised will go towards the ECAP Scholarship fund, which provides financial assistance to Bay County families impacted by autism who need help paying for therapy.

This year’s fundraising goal is $15,000.

The auction begins at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, April 7, in the Holley Academic Center at the FSU Panama City campus.

Tickets cost $30 per person. Kids 12 and under get in for free.

To pre-register for this event click here.