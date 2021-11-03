FSU Credit Union celebrates grand opening of new Panama City branch

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Locals have another choice of financial institutions to help with their banking and loan needs.

FSU Credit Union celebrated the grand opening of their new Panama City branch with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

Located near the intersection of Highway 77 and Avery Street, the branch features a lobby and drive-thru service as well as an ATM.

FSU Credit Union merged with the Gulf Power Company Employees Credit Union last year, however, the new branch will not only serve existing members but also anyone in Bay County interested in joining.

“We thought for many years that it made a lot of sense for us to come over to Panama City because of FSU Panama City,” explained Chuck Adcock, FSU Credit Union president/CEO. “This is a great way to partner with another credit union with an existing member base but also make our entrance into a community where we can serve the Seminole faithful as well.”

The new branch is open Monday through Friday, from 9 to 5.