UPDATE (7:28 A.M.)

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City Beach officials said the motorcyclist has died from his injuries.

Officers blocked a portion of Front Beach Road off for hours.

As of now, the road is still closed from Watkins Street to the corner of Hutchison Boulevard.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – One person is critically injured after an accident that occurred on Front Beach Road involving a motorcyclist.

According to Panama City Beach Officials, no other cars or vehicles were involved.

If you’re using Front Beach Road as a part of your daily commute this morning, it is closed from Watkins Street all the way to the corner of Hutchison Boulevard. You will be directed to take a right and rerouted. According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the detour will last about three to four hours.

We have reached out to officials to learn how this crash occurred but have yet to hear back at this time.

Stay with News 13 as we share more details regarding this incident when more information is released.