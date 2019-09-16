Friday the 13th falls on a Harvest Moon

September 13, 2019

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Friday the 13th falls on a full, Harvest Moon this year.

It’s set to rise 25 minutes earlier than usual, granting extra light this evening.

It will take to the sky after sunset, but the best time to grab a peek is at it’s peak. The Harvest Moon should be fully illuminated at 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

But although it’s a sight to see, both a full moon and Friday the 13th have been dubbed for unfortunate luck.

“Yea, people think that bad stuff’s gonna happen and that kind of stuff,” said Bay County resident John Herrman. “But that’s all in the mind, so, whatever. You gotta make a good day out of it. Don’t make a bad day out of it.”

Despite the tails, resident Michael Franchino feels optimistic about the day as well.

“I feel like something good is gonna happen actually,” he said. “You know, I’ve got a weird feeling inside.”

You won’t see this rare event happen again until 2049.