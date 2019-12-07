Friday morning pool party

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Students from Cedar Grove Elementary made a big splash at Gulf Coast State College on Friday morning.

In part of the college’s annual ‘Holiday Swim’ event, students who have a disability visited the campus for a pool party.

The students who visited ranged from kindergarten to fifth grade.

GCSC normally partners with Springfield Elementary but since the school was forced to close after Hurricane Michael, the partnership continued with Cedar Grove.

The Commodore Baseball team and students in the Physical Therapist Assistance Program also took part to ensure kids stayed safe but also had fun.

Officials say the 25-year tradition is a great way for the younger students to have a great day but also a good way to teach the Commodores new life lessons.

“It just shows that everybody is not the same and it doesn’t really matter what’s going on with you, you still want to have fun, you still want to have a good time and they’re just kids. They’re just like everybody else,” said GCSC Counselor Leigh Bailey.

After the swim ended, the groups had a pizza party before students headed back to class.