French’s created a mustard-flavored ice cream

(CNN) – You’d be forgiven for not having explicit plans for National Mustard Day but French’s wants to make sure you know it’s on Saturday.

That’s why America’s largest mustard manufacturer made this.

Your eyes aren’t deceiving you – that’s mustard flavored ice cream!

The company teamed up with ice cream company Coolhaus to create the bizarre flavor.

Some of the staff at “People” magazine got a sneak preview and report it’s not as dreadful as you might think.

They describe tasting cotton candy and bubble gum ice cream before the mustard flavor hits you.

Still, French’s must know it’s not going to have mass appeal because the yellow goo is only going to be available for a few days in Los Angeles and New York.