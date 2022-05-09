WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Freeport man is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash Sunday night in Walton County.

A 48-year-old man driving a sedan was following a pickup truck on State Road 20 when the truck slowed to make a left turn onto JW Hollington Road, the Florida Highway Patrol wrote in a news release. The driver of the sedan failed to notice and collided with the truck, troopers added.

The 31-year-old driver of the truck recieved minor injuries.

The incident is under investigation.