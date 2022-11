FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — A Freeport man was killed early Tuesday morning in Walton County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 40-year-old was headed west on Rick Hill Road when he traveled off the left side of the roadway at about 6:45 a.m. The motorcyclist lost control of the vehicle and collided with several trees, troopers wrote in a news release.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.