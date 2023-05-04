WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A man is dead after a hit and run crash on State Road 20, near the intersection of Blueberry Road.

The crash occurred around 2:40 Thursday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a black truck struck a 26-year-old Freeport man while he was walking westbound on SR 20.

Authorities believe the vehicle may be a black 2016-2020 Nissan truck.

The truck left the scene and authorities are asking for your help in finding the driver.

If you have any information on the driver or vehicle, please contact *FHP (*347), 911, or Crime Stoppers.