Freeport man arrested in road rage shooting

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Freeport man was arrested after a Sunday road rage incident that resulted in a shooting on Sunday, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 331 and Highway 20. After the altercation, the suspect fled and a victim was rushed to the hospital for his injuries.

“After multiple days of follow-up investigation and gathering evidence it was revealed the shooter, Michael Joseph McClure, 43, of Freeport, knowingly used a deadly firearm during a road rage incident where the other party sustained gunshot wounds to the wrist and leg,” officers wrote.

They added that McClure blocked a lane of travel with his truck and fired his weapon at the victim as he turned to run away once the argument escalated.

“The intersection where the shooting occurred was crowded and McClure’s actions threatened the lives of not just the victim, but others traveling the area,” deputies added.

McClure was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated battery, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and discharging a firearm in public.