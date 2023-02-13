WATERSOUND, Fla. (WMBB) — Getting an education can be as easy as making a phone call. Emerald Coast Technical College recently opened a new campus in Watersound and they’re offering free tuition.

The waivers can cover a few different certifications– at least one will save you an estimated $10k.

College Principal Wyndy Crozier said I.T. Tech, Patient Care Tech, and Practical Nursing certifications will all be available at this new campus.

“I actually hired a new grant writer this year so that we could capture more funds for our programs so we’ve got everything that you need,” Crozier said. “All you need to do is commit and get ready for a new job.”

Crozier said they also have connections in the community for all of their students to get jobs after program completion.

This tuition waiver opportunity is for a limited amount of students. However, it’s open to anyone including high schoolers looking to dual enroll.

Call 850-892-1241 to be connected to college officials.

Emerald Coast Technical College is offering these free tuition waivers for four more years.