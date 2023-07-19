PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Fire trucks, police cars, and much more will be on display this Saturday, July 22nd at Carl Gray Park in Panama City.

The free event which is being hosted by the Panama City Quality of Life Department is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. and go until 1 p.m.

The event will also include a Coast Guard boat, street sweepers, a health bus, and even the Navy’s big blue bomb robot.

This is a very hands-on event and people will have the opportunity to get an up close and personal look at the vehicles and equipment on display.

“This will be amazing for the kids to come and enjoy because they get to actually get into the vehicles,” said Panama City Quality of Life Interim Director Marci Schmiege. “They get to actually look around, they get to toot the horns. The first half hour, though, will be horn free just for anybody that’s sensitive to noise and sound. So, we won’t have the tooting for the first half hour. But then afterward, kids can enjoy getting in the vehicles.”

Along with the trucks, a DJ, games, food trucks, and giveaways will all be going on during the event.

For more information on the Panama City Quality of Life Department or Saturday’s event, click here.