PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — Going to prom can be expensive. The Junior Service League of Port St. Joe is helping cut those costs for many girls in the area.

They’re hosting a prom dress donation drive and giveaway this weekend.

Gulf County high schoolers are going to be strutting down the runway at The Port Inn Chapel Hall modeling various dresses and accessories.

The show starts at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Saturday.

Directly after, Panhandle high schoolers can pick out a dress to take home for free.

There are an estimated 500 to choose from.

Chloe Davis is one of the students from Port St. Joe High School who will be modeling dresses at the event.

“This is like the second event I ever did with JSL,” Davis said. “I got to do last year just helping other girls find their dresses and helping them try them on and I tried on a couple and loved it.”

The event is free to attend, but dress, shoes, and accessory donations are appreciated.

Junior Service League members are also looking for people to give the girls makeovers, manicures, and pedicures closer to prom at the end of April.

Call (850) 339-3170 if you’d like to offer your services or drop off donations.

A silent auction is also part of ‘Prom Project Runway’ to raise money for scholarships. You can give monetary donations at the event to help support those as well.