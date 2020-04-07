LIVE NOW /
Free porch portraits providing connection with comfort

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — In times of social isolation and distancing, families following guidelines may be running out of ideas on ways to stay entertained while at home.

A local photographer is putting her skills to use, offering free porch portrait sessions for the community during the pandemic.

Colleen Duffley, with Colleen Duffley Productions, is holding free, short portrait sessions to individuals in an effort to stay creative and connected.

The pictures can include props and pets, and allow for families to be photographed from the comfort of their own porch or front yard.

Duffley said she and her assistant have held about 30 portrait sessions so far, and she believes it’s a meaningful experience for participants.

“Just being with people, for them to create a memory that’s positive,” Duffley said. “It’s been amazing the things that people have told us on why they like it and what they think. You know, that’s what’s cool about it. And we’re not charging. My assistant and I are donating our time and the images just to, to give back to the community that we really love.”

Her contact information can be found on her website or Facebook page.

