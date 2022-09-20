PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Free meals are coming to an end on September 21st for some Bay County schools.

The state granted a waiver to Bay District Schools after Hurricane Michael, granting every school and student free meals.

In July, school officials learned the waiver was expiring and began notifying parents they would have to apply for free and reduced meals. Students whose parents don’t apply will receive a different meal than those who pay for lunch or are approved for the program.

“We do have a special menu that we pull from in terms of emergency or situational, we work with teachers and staff and we make sure children are fed,” Community Engagement Specialist Stephanie Werchan said. “It may not be the same meal that everyone is provided with, but it will be up to standard, it will be healthy and fulfilling.”

School officials urge parents who are eligible to apply as soon as possible but they can apply anytime throughout the school year.

If you have a student who attends a school that was approved for free and reduced school lunch this does not apply.