BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Public Library Foundation needs volunteers to help sort through books.

They’re sorting 20,000 donated books by genre.

The books will stock the Free Library On Wheels van and will travel throughout the community hitting schools and after-school programs.

Bay County Public Library Foundation Volunteer Laura Roesch said their main goal is to encourage kids to read.

“We will restock our inventory and continue going out and about in the community and giving books away,” Roesch said. “They are wonderful books, terrific books, it is a treat to show up at an after-school program and have a child ask for a book by title or by name and you pull it right off the van and hand it to them.”

They will be sorting books from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. until February 16 or until they finish up at the St. Joe Complex.

To volunteer sign up through their website here or email at flowforbay@gmail.com