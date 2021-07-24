Free kids’ health fair to celebrate expansion of pediatric services

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local medical group held a special event to celebrate a new expansion that will bring more pediatric services to Bay County.

Ascension Sacred Heart spent their Saturday celebrating the expansion of their pediatric services with a free kids’ health fair.

“This is such a unique opportunity the expansion means we are providing resources that weren’t able to provide before so I think that’s so great to be able to provide that for the community, as well as going forward provide some specialty care that we did not have,” said Pediatrician, Jacqueline Garavito.

The new building will also be a virtual office that will consult with Studer Family Children’s specialists and they will have three pediatricians available.

“We are very happy to be bringing pediatrics part of a simplicity of care we are a part of Studer Family Care, so we have been able to have resources that we have not been had before,” said Garavito. “We have 150 sub-specialists networks that we can tap into if our kids go out and come to our ERs. We are able to have one system to see all their records to be able to provide those resources.”

The health fair offered a Florida shots station for parents to check and make sure their children are up-to-date on required immunizations.

Kids also had the opportunity to get their face painted, explore a fire truck and police car, and meet Spiderman and Thor at the event.

“This is the only place the unique opportunity to be able to have we are across the street from Ascension Sacred Heart, so we are able to tap into all of our networks together as one united hospital system,” Garavito said.

Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart Pediatrics will also offer all back-to-school vaccines, sports physicals, and wellness exams.