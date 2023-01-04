PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB)–The Pioneer Bay Community Development Corporation is offering job training opportunities for those seeking employment.

The poverty rate in the north Port St. Joe community is 31 percent.

The Pioneer Bay Community Development Corporation hopes to provide several hundred jobs, cleaning up the environment.

The company has received a $200,000 Brownfield Training grant from the Environmental Protection Agency to offer course and field work job training in the Port St. Joe, Panama City, and Apalachicola areas.

“We really want to focus on those who do not have any current employment opportunities or who have been just looking for employment and not being able to be employed,” said Dr.Krystal Hepburn, Program Director at Pioneer Bay Community Development

The six-week courses will provide 10 to 15 students with the necessary certifications, licensees, and OSHA cards.

Training will be Monday through Friday from 7:45 a.m.- 5 p.m. Eastern time.

The only requirement is you have to be 18 or older. EPA hopes to revitalize land and prevent contamination.

“We saw the need in the area, the historical presence of hazards and contaminants in the North Port St. Joe area,” said Hepburn. ” Then also looking at the poverty level, looking at the employer’s needs and labor market assessments, we really wanted to base the curricula on what the employers needed, what the community needs.”

The Pioneer Bay Community Development Corporation’s goal is to place 70% of the students in jobs by the end of the two-year training program.

“This is a prime opportunity for these students to get these credentials so they can be able to go out and perform, whether it’s conservation work with the other side assessment work, remediation work, or cleanup work,” said Hepburn.

Pioneer Bay Officials are also trying to secure money to help students with transportation, child care, food, or clothing expenses.

Orientation for the job training course is on January 9 at 10 a.m. Eastern time.

The job training program will begin on January 23 at Career Source Gulf Coast, 307 Peters Street, Port St. Joe, room 405.

If you would like more information, you can email pioneerbaycdcnpsj@gmail.com.

Courses Offered:

OSHA Hazwoper 40hr

OSHA 30hr General Industry.

GIS Drainage and Infrastructure

Survey Mapping

Stormwater/ Water/ Wastewater

Field Trips

HAZMAT Waste

Lead, Asbestos, and Mold

Phase Site Assessment