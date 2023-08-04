CALLAWAY, Fla, (WMBB) – On Saturday the City of Callaway is hosting the second annual health fair at the Callaway Arts and Conference Center.

The event is free to the public and runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Over 50 vendors will be in attendance and will provide physical, spiritual, dietary, and even financial health tips and tricks to those who attend.

Every vendor who has a station at the fair tomorrow was tasked with buying school supplies for local Callaway students for the upcoming year.

For event organizers, accessibility and affordability were top priorities.

“We wanted to create a safe environment for them to come out, but we wanted to do a little twist on the health fair,” said Callaway Anytime Fitness Owner Liz Hunt. “Instead of it being traditional, the health department is offering all these amazing free services. We wanted to talk about all aspects of health.”

A shuttle service will also run from the Walmart on Tyndall Parkway between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to accommodate those who can’t get a parking spot at the fair.

Food trucks, prizes, and raffles will also all be held during the event.

For more info on Saturday’s event, click here.