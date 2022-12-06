PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla, (WMBB) – A free health clinic received a large donation on Tuesday from a local restaurant.

Sharky’s Beachfront Restaurant donated $12,000 to the St. Andrews Community Medical Center. Sharky’s started ‘Bay Helping Bay’ five years ago to give back to the community.

The St. Andrews Medical Center provides free health care and medication to working Bay County residents who earn 200 percent below the federal poverty line. St. Andrews Community Medical Center President of the Board, Delbert Summey, said more than 30,000 people qualify.

“This money will help us increase our patient care,” said Carole Summey, co-founder of St. Andrews Community Medical Center. “We saw 10,000 patient visits last year, which will help us provide more care. And more medicine and more needs are more critical in the area for patients with heart issues, diabetic issues, and mental health issues. It’s all very primary care needs that are much needed.”

The medical center provided an estimated $9 million worth of free health care to locals in 2021.