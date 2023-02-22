PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — If you’re looking for something free, fun, and family-friendly to do this week, there are two opportunities to see Mary Poppins Jr. the Musical.

The performances will be held in Arnold High School’s auditorium Thursday and Friday nights at 6.

The 45-person cast is made up of students from all around Bay County plus a lot of area homeschoolers.

They’re trained at ‘If I had No Voice,’ a performing arts school, by instructors who have been a part of multiple broadway performances.

These kids are extremely talented. Some of the older performers in this show plan to pursue degrees in theatre or have been chosen to attend prestigious schools for singing, dancing, and theatrics.

Amongst the youngest prodigies in the production is eight-year-old Shannon Libby.

“So when I was littler I wouldn’t actually be dancing I would just be walking around basically,” Libby said. “And as I got older I would become more serious and I would just do it.”

Libby will appear in many of the 30 songs being sung.

She said the most difficult part of the production is the minimal time for costume changes. Many of her peers agree, but they have all found ways to make it happen– some in less than 30 seconds.

Doors to the auditorium open at 5:30.