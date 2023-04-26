PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — FSU-Panama City’s first-ever health and lifestyle fair on Tuesday can be considered a success.

The organizer’s goal was to promote a healthier Bay County.

More than 60 health and lifestyle vendors set up booths in the college’s Holley Center to be prepared for the public at 11 Tuesday morning.

FSU-PC students and employees as well as community members all got the free opportunity to learn from mental, physical, and emotional health professionals.

Dr. Laurie Lawrence teaches the students who came up with the idea for this event– the Alpha Delta Pi organization.

She said it started out small but it didn’t take long to gain traction.

“We hope to have it as an annual event,” Lawrence said. “We actually had a lot of vendors, because it was sort of put together a little last minute, that wanted to be involved but their calendars were already full. So I’m already anticipating the next time we do it having well over 80 vendors.”

Lawrence said she doesn’t know when exactly they will hold the next health and lifestyle fair yet.

To keep up with FSU Panama City’s upcoming click on this link to their calendar.