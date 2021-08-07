Free COVID-19 testing held at Daffin Park

PANAMA CITY, FLA. (WMBB) — COVID-19 cases are rising throughout Bay County. On Saturday, LEAD Coalition partnered with the city of Panama City, offering free COVID-19 testing at Daffin Park.

From July 30 to Aug. 5 over 1,600 people tested positive for the virus in Bay County. The county also had a positive COVID-19 test rate of over 30%.

LEAD Coalition organizers said that about 50 people have visited the park to receive a test throughout each hour the event took place Saturday. Organizers expect to see around 300 people total. The testing began at 9 a.m. and lasted until 1 p.m.

“The vast majority of the people that’s come through this morning have told us that they really appreciate the fact that we’re out here doing this,” LEAD Coalition organizer Tony Bostick said. “And that they encourage other people to be tested as well. Along with getting the vaccine when it is available.”

If you missed the event on Saturday but are interested in being tested, there will be free testing opportunities next Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday at 1412 Martin Luther King Boulevard.