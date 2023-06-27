PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A community picnic in Panama City is ‘open to anyone’ this Saturday, July 1st.

The party kicks off at 10 a.m. and goes on until 4 p.m. outside Rosenwald High School’s gym.

Everything from the food to the drinks to the admission is free.

Event organizers will also be giving away some great prizes including a night’s stay at the Hilton and a brand-new Nintendo Switch.

Skip Bondur said having a gathering like the one on Saturday is key to bringing the community closer together.

He also said they hope to add this to the list of yearly events.

Bondur is most locally known for his 10-day Christmas campout for toys.

“‘Stuff the Bus’ has always and always will be a group of semi-anonymous people that just come together,” said Bondur. “Our organization kind of acts as the hub. But really it’s about this entire community coming together to help us do this, and this cookout is no different. there’s been close to 20 different groups, businesses, and organizations that have come together to just help provide a meal and entertainment for Bay County.”

Event organizers will be cooking hot dogs and handing out chips.

For more information on the event and the ‘Stuff the Bus’ organization click here to check out their website.