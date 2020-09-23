Free comic book week at Bay County Library

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Things have been a little different this year and the Bay County Library’s free comic book day is no exception.

Parents, kids, and adult comic book fans can get four free comic books just for them, simply by visiting the library and calling the main number to ask for a drop-off.

Librarians say comic books offer both fun and nourishment for the mind.

“Comics is just another way of reading,” Kat Kan, a librarian at the Bay County Library said, “and it does, as my shirt says, exercise your whole brain. Because your right side of the brain is interpreting the pictures and the left side of your brain is reading the words and so you get the whole story through that way.”

The event is going on the rest of this week, but only while the comic books last.