PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – This Sunday, September 10th, ‘Save the Closet’, a Panama City Beach-based non-profit, is hosting a free clothing drive at Papa Joe’s in Panama City.

It all kicks off at 3 p.m.

It is recommended you arrive a little earlier to ensure you can get all the clothes you want.

‘Save the Closet’ has been handing out free clothes for almost five years across six states to areas that have been affected by natural disasters.

This Sunday however, serves as a thank you to the local community for all their contributions over the years.

“To see all the people and smile and laugh with everybody, recollecting what we’ve all been through for the last five years and all the strides we’ve made, and to feel proud of this community for what they’ve accomplished,” said ‘Save the Closet’ Founder Katy Lingle. “Not just here but they’ve helped us have a real impact in a broad area and I think they should be proud of that.”

Everyone is welcome to stop by, look around, and grab some free clothing.

Along with the clothes, there will be food trucks and live music.

‘Save the Closet’ is also always looking for volunteers and donations.