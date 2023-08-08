ST. GEORGE ISLAND, Fla. (WMBB) — Franklin County officials said a woman drowned Monday while swimming off St. George Island.

The incident happened at about 4 p.m. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Chrystin Ferari, 34, of Franklin County.

Deputies were called to the area after a friend of the victim noticed she was face down in the water shortly after going in. Deputies responded to the scene and attempted to revive her.

Ferari was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Yellow flags were flying at the time of the incident.