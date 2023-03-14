EASTPOINT, Fla. (WMBB) — Eastpoint Volunteer Firefighters are dealing with all kinds of smoke this week, including barbecue.

The group is throwing its 23rd annual rib cookoff on Saturday.

Get ready for live music, face painting, and competition.

While the event is free, you’ll have to pay to get your hands on some delicious barbecue. Each dinner plate is $12.

Food starts being served at 11.

Competitors come in from various states to cook but it’s a local who is notorious for winning.

Brag-N-Bones BBQ owner Richard Wade has taken first place in the cook-off 12 times. He says he has a secret weapon.

“My wife is my guinea pig. She’ll tell me ‘well that’s too much spice’ or ‘that’s too sweet’ and I’ll just tweak it with the different spices that I have,” Wade said.

This is Eastpoint Volunteer Fire Department’s big fundraiser for the year.

All proceeds from the cook-off will go towards new fire trucks, training, and other fire equipment.

Activities start at 9 on Saturday. A silent auction will also be at the event. Click here for a link to sign up to compete for the best rib recipe. You can also sign up at the gate. The entry fee for that is $100. The first-place winner takes home $1,000.