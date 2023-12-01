EASTPOINT, Fla. (WMBB) — Two Panhandle legislators have introduced bills allowing people to kill threatening bears on their property.

State Senator Corey Simon and House Representative Jason Shoaf are sponsoring the identical bills. It’s the response Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith has been waiting months to hear.

“It’s like if somebody breaks into your home. You have a right to defend your home,” Smith said. “With bears, it’s no different. You’re in danger and you need to defend yourselves, and you should be able to legally do that.”

Over the summer, Franklin County residents have had multiple encounters with black bears. Smith says they’re still highly active, rummaging through garbage cans, invading homes and, mauling pets. He believes residents want the right to defend themselves.

“I don’t want to see them killed, but I want to make sure our public is protected. I don’t want people’s animals killed. I don’t want anyone to be injured by a rogue bear and I certainly wouldn’t want a bear coming up on my porch or getting into my car.”

While this proposed legislation would allow people to kill bears without having a permit, it’s meant to be a last resort. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers continue to capture, move then release bears into the wild, and residents can do a lot to deter the animals.

“More people are trying to secure their trash cans,” Smith said. “The county’s been talking about a mandatory county-wide garbage pickup. That’s something the county’s going to have to deal with. They’re talking about it, which would certainly help. We all know that the more garbage you can take away, the less likely the bears are to come.”

The proposed bill would require anyone who kills a bear to call the sheriff’s office and wildlife officials within 24 hours. They will not be allowed to keep or sell the bear’s carcass.

Lawmakers will debate the bear bill during the upcoming legislative session that begins in January.