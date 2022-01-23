Prayer vigil and charity fund set up for family of young girls killed in Eastpoint house fire

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office announced they have set up a charity fund for the Cooper Family, who lost their home and two young daughters on Friday.

FCSO, firefighters and EMS reportedly arrived on scene to the mobile home fire early Friday morning, where they later pronounced Alexis Sloan, 11, and Lilly Sloan, 10, deceased as a result of the fire.

The fire reportedly started because of a heat lamp in the home.

The Cooper Family sent a message to the community in response to the support they have received since the heartbreaking incident. News 13’s media partner, Apalachicola The Times, released the statement.

FCSO said donations will be accepted starting Monday at their office. They said the family reportedly has enough clothes, but they are in need of household essentials like furniture, beds and towels.

Anyone wanting to send in monetary donations can visit the Sheriff’s Office’s online charity fund, donate to the Cooper Family account at Centennial Bank, or send checks to the Sheriff’s Office at 270 State Road 65, Eastpoint, FL 32328, memoed to the Cooper Family.

There will also be a prayer vigil for the family on Sunday, January 23, at 4 p.m. Eastern time. It will be held at Hope Park in Eastpoint.

The Sheriff’s Office said Emerald Coast Credit Union will also hold a yard sale in support of the family on Saturday, Jan. 29 at 268 Highway 98 in Eastpoint.