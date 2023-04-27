Update 11:34 a.m.: According to a video posted by Sheriff A.J. “Tony” Smith, the child has been found safe.

CARRABELLE, Fla. (WMBB) — A statewide alert has been issued for a missing child in the Franklin County area.

According to a Facebook post by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Noah Beebe, 4, was last seen in the area of 100 block of Beebe Way in Carrabelle, Fla at 9:40 a.m. Thursday morning. He is non-verbal and autistic and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue shorts, and no shoes. Authorities said while that was what he was last seen wearing he could be naked at this time.

He may have an American bulldog with a white face and brown body, named Loki, with him.

If you have seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 850-670-8500.