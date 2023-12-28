FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Frankin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help locating a man who they say is making death threats against law enforcement.

Last month, David Reed pled guilty to harassing Franklin County Sheriff A.J Smith.

Starting Christmas Eve, Franklin County Sheriff A.J Smith says he began receiving threatening messages from 35-year-old David Reed from Troy, New York.

This isn’t the first time Reed has threatened Sheriff Smith.

In August, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Reed who was inquiring about a 3-year-old closed case that involved a deputy and the FBI.

After the sheriff declined to discuss the case. Reed inundated the sheriff’s office with phone calls.

Reed then began contacting Smith directly.

“Hi, yes, A.J., I’m gonna need you to cooperate with my request or I’m gonna have no choice but to retaliate,” said Reed.

After flooding the sheriff’s inbox, Reed was arrested in New York on August 26.

In September, Smith obtained a governor’s warrant to extradite Reed to Franklin County to face stalking charges.

He was later transported to Wakulla County where he was held until his November 21st trial.

Reed pled guilty to both corruption against a public servant and harassing phone calls.

He was sentenced to time served and five years probation. He was also prohibited from having any contact with the sheriff, members of his family, or the sheriff’s office.

“The order was signed on the 20th of December and on the 24th he was calling me, texting me, saying he’s going to kill me. I’m a dead man making lewd remarks towards Debra” said Smith.

Since then Sheriff Smith said Reed has left him several voicemails.

“You’re going to die,” Reed said in a voicemail. “Why don’t you come out and be a man? Gonna get your boy.”

Reed also reportedly sent text messages containing photos from outside Smith’s home.



“I consider him a dangerous individual because anybody that would do something like this is really no telling what they’re capable of,” Smith said.

Sheriff Smith said several new warrants have been issued. Reed was last seen on Wednesday, December 27 at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.