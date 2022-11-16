FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Franklin County man, arrested twice last year for dealing methamphetamine will be going to prison.

A federal judge sentenced 55-year-old John Edmund Evans, also known as John-John, to prison for 10 years, followed by 10 years probation.

Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Evans on September 28th, 2021, and October 9th, 2021.

Sheriff A.J. Smith said Evans sold meth all over Franklin County and in neighboring Liberty County. Smith also said Evans is a career drug dealer.

Prosecutors said Evans conspired to distribute approximately ten pounds of meth along with other federal defendants.